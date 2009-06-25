Turkey and the Middle East: A Fruitful Relationship?

IMGXYZ1261IMGZYXTurkey’s diplomatic role in the Middle East has grown in recent years, especially as a mediator in the Israel-Syria talks. It assumed the monthly rotating presidency of the UN Security Council this June, providing it with an opportunity to expand its diplomatic presence on the world stage. Following considerable resistance to its EU candidacy, however, Turkey's desire to become an EU member state appears to have diminished.

Turkey is currently in the process of redefining its identity as a global actor, leaving observers to speculate on its future relations with the Middle East, the EU and indeed, the U.S.

Carnegie’s Henri Barkey and Heather Grabbe, Director of the Open Society Institute Brussels, led a discussion on the opportunities available for cooperation between Turkey and Europe on issues of global importance, particularly in the Middle East.

Highlights included…