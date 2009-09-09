British Parliamentary Perspectives on Nuclear Disarmament and Nonproliferation

The recent release of the United Kingdom's goals for the 2010 NPT Review Conference and the ongoing Trident debate illustrate the shifts occurring in nuclear weapons policy in both the UK and U.S. To discuss those changes, Carnegie and the British American Security Information Council hosted a discussion among current and former high-level British officials. The discussion touched on the need for American leadership in pursuit of global nuclear disarmament, the importance of developments in Iran for British security, and the challenges of engaging public opinion across Europe on issues of nonproliferation and disarmament.

Participants included former UK Defense Secretary Des Browne, former British Ambassador to the UN Lord Hannay of Chiswick, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. David Lidington MP, and former Foreign Office Minister Tony Lloyd MP. Carnegie’s Deepti Choubey moderated.

Building Connections and Engaging Public Opinion

stressed that now is an opportune time for the UK to share its experience of reducing the size of its nuclear arsenal with American policy makers. Browne announced the creation of a Top Level Group of former British officials and generals to educate key decision makers in Washington on the intricacies of nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation.

The Importance of U.S. Leadership

said, "for American leadership, but one that listens to its friends, allies, and the world." Hannay warned that if President Obama fails to win domestic support for this agenda, particularly for crucial initiatives such as the Comprehensive Test Ban (CTBT), the United States could face adverse consequences for its international image and reputation.

The Role of International Organizations

added that the long-term health of the disarmament agenda depends on translating political enthusiasm into "rules-based arrangements." The UN is important, he said, for "mobilizing a wide range of countries," but its role shouldn’t be overstated. Lloyd and Lidington called for raising the costs of developing a rapid or "breakout" nuclear weapons capability. Lloyd described the "ideal situation, which is where some parts of the fuel cycle" are placed under international control.

Support for Disarmament in the U.K.