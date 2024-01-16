



Deepti Choubey is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Deepti Choubey was the deputy director of the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment. She established strategic priorities for the Program, conducted research and generated policy analysis, and led the Carnegie International Nuclear Policy Conference.

Areas of interest for her research include the calculations of non–nuclear-weapon states, U.S. nonproliferation and disarmament policies, U.S. nuclear security spending, Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the U.S.–India civilian nuclear cooperation deal, the NPT Review Conference and the comprehensive test ban treaty. She has provided commentary for CNN, MSNBC, Russia Today TV, Voice of America, numerous foreign outlets, National Public Radio, BBC, ABC Radio and CBS Radio, and has written for the Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and U.S. News and World Report, among others.

Prior to joining the Carnegie Endowment in 2006, Choubey was director of the Peace and Security Initiative (PSI) for the Ploughshares Fund. The PSI is a network of more than 160 think tanks, advocacy organizations, grassroots groups, and funders that work together to increase their capacity to influence U.S. national security policies. Before joining Ploughshares, Choubey worked for Ambassador Nancy Soderberg in the New York office of the International Crisis Group.

Choubey earned her Masters of International Affairs, with a focus on South Asia security policy, from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. She also became a Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellow in Hindi and Urdu at Columbia. Before that, Choubey was a strategy consultant advising market-leading companies in Asia, Europe, and the United States. She earned her undergraduate degree in Government from Harvard University.





