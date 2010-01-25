The United States, Russia, and the Future World Order

As the Cold War was being ushered to a close, American and Russian leaders crafted a settlement with principles and arrangements intended to constitute a great-power peace as well as to extend the liberal international order. Today, the promise these arrangements once held now seems distant. The administration of President Barack Obama sees the repair of the relationship with Russia as a major foreign-policy objective, and has spent its first year ambitiously attempting to reset relations and place them on a more positive footing.



John Ikenberry and Daniel Deudney discussed the current relationship between the United States and Russia and its impact on world order, based on their new article in Survival. They were joined by Robert Kagan and Stephen Sestanovich. Thomas Friedman moderated the discussion.