The United States, Russia, and the Future World Order

Mon. January 25th, 2010
Washington, D.C.

As the Cold War was being ushered to a close, American and Russian leaders crafted a settlement with principles and arrangements intended to constitute a great-power peace as well as to extend the liberal international order. Today, the promise these arrangements once held now seems distant. The administration of President Barack Obama sees the repair of the relationship with Russia as a major foreign-policy objective, and has spent its first year ambitiously attempting to reset relations and place them on a more positive footing.

John Ikenberry and Daniel Deudney discussed the current relationship between the United States and Russia and its impact on world order, based on their new article in Survival. They were joined by Robert Kagan and Stephen Sestanovich. Thomas Friedman moderated the discussion.  

event speakers

Robert Kagan

Former Senior Associate

Kagan, author of the recent book, The Return of History and the End of Dreams (Knopf 2008), writes a monthly column on world affairs for the Washington Post and is a contributing editor at both the Weekly Standard and the New Republic.

John Ikenberry

Daniel Deudney

Stephen Sestanovich

Thomas Friedman

Thomas L. Friedman is an internationally renowned author, reporter, and New York Times columnist. He has received the Pulitzer Price three times.