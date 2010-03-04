Obama's Nuclear Agenda: A View from Washington

IMGXYZ2376IMGZYXTwo potentially conflicting imperatives drive Barack Obama’s nuclear agenda. On the one hand, he has called for a world free of nuclear weapons. On the other hand, he believes that the United States needs credible nuclear deterrence. The balance between the two is uneasy, according to Deepti Choubey, deputy director of the Nuclear Policy program of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Speaking at the Carnegie Moscow Center, Choubey described the key issues on President Obama’s nuclear agenda (the START I follow-on treaty, the Nuclear Posture Review, the NPT Review Conference and the CTBT) and the role of U.S. domestic politics in determining his strategy for achieving that agenda. Carnegie Moscow’s Alexei Arbatov moderated.

Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference

Looking forward to the NPT Review Conference in May 2010, Choubey expressed confidence that, even if a consensus final declaration was not possible, the nonproliferation regime will not be undone. Her optimism was echoed by audience member Ambassador Jaap Ramaker (Netherlands), chair of the 1996 Nuclear Test-Ban negotiations and special representative of states ratifiers to promote the ratification process of the CTBT (2003-2009).