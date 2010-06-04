Libya: The Second Year of Normalization

IMGXYZ2559IMGZYXDuring the latter half of the twentieth century, relations between the United States and Libya were severely strained. It is only in the past few years that diplomatic relations have begun to normalize. U.S. Ambassador to Libya Gene Cretz spoke at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace about Libya in the second year of full normalizations of its relations with the United States. Carnegie’s Christopher Boucek provided comments and Marina Ottaway moderated.

Diplomatic Ties

Ambassador Cretz, who reopened the U.S. embassy in Libya after over thirty years, suggested that much progress has been made during the last two years and that US-Libya relations have taken a positive turn.

A U.S. ally: Cretz suggested that Libya is now a strategic ally and a model for global nuclear nonproliferation since it declared that it would cease development of weapons of mass destruction in 2003.



Domestic Concerns

Privatization: Cretz lauded Libya’s privatization efforts, coming on the heels of forty years of economic stagnation. He noted that U.S. trade missions to Libya have been met with great receptivity, as the Libyans seem keenly interested in expanding economic ties.

Human rights: In response to questions by some Libyan human rights activists, the ambassador stated that there is an open and frank human rights dialogue taking place between the United State and Libya. Cretz acknowledged that democracy promotion is a delicate issue that must be approached carefully. He expressed approval of the work of Saif el-Islam Qaddhafi, the son of the Libyan president, who is, according to Cretz, engaged in promoting human rights issues.

Role of the embassy: Cretz said that the United States is trying to find areas in which the embassy can make a concrete difference on issues of development and human rights, including training Libyan judges, programs on human trafficking and women’s abuse, and aiding progress in the medical field.

He concluded that the embassy must continue to work on building ties between people. As an example, he mentioned the series of large public events held by the State Department to showcase American culture across the Middle East. In addition, education exchange programs are beginning to take off in Libya, with over 150 students to be supported by the Fulbright scholarship in coming years and sent to study in the United States. He noted that three times as many Libyan students are now coming to the United States to continue their studies.