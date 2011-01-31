From Tunisia to Egypt: Protests in the Arab World

Demonstrations in Tunisia that forced President Ben Ali to flee the country have sparked mass protests in the region that have spread to Egypt, Jordan, and Yemen. The protests in Egypt against the regime of President Hosni Mubarak are growing and unlike anything seen in decades. Carnegie’s Marwan Muasher, Marina Ottaway, and Michele Dunne discussed the developments in Egypt and their implications for the Arab world. Amr Hamzawy of Carnegie’s Middle East Center joined live from the protests in Cairo’s Tahrir Square.

What Next in Egypt?

The situation in Egypt is changing very rapidly, with major protests and a general strike called for February 1. Hamzawy estimated that these protests will be at least as big as last Friday’s and noted the Egyptian government has stopped trains entering Cairo in an effort to limit the number of protesters. Dunne explained that the next 24 hours are likely to be a turning point in Egypt; events will move either toward a transition of power of some kind or there will be a forceful crackdown against protesters.

The progress of any transition will be shaped by the actions of the opposition forces and the regime, both of which remain in flux.

Opposition Forces

Leadership and Organization: The protests in both Tunisia and Egypt have been led by decentralized grassroots movements, which have helped prevent the regime from coopting or disrupting them. At the same time, some leadership will be required to negotiate a transition of power, Ottaway said, and the young people leading the protests recognize they will need to hand over the leadership role to more senior individuals. Mohamed ElBaradei has emerged as a potential consensus figure, but Hamzawy noted that serious contestation over leadership continues and ElBaradei has limited credibility among ordinary Egyptians. In particular, the Muslim Brotherhood does not believe that he can speak for them as well.



The Egyptian Regime

The Government: President Mubarak is finished politically, whether tomorrow or in six months, Muasher predicted. The regime’s response to protests has been slow and disappointing, Hamzawy added, and has failed to address the key demands of protesters. Dunne noted that the response to the protests so far has been very top-down, and it remains unclear whether the Egyptian government is willing to negotiate a transition.



Implications for the Arab World

Protests have spread beyond Tunisia and Egypt to Yemen and Jordan, shaking many of the basic assumptions that have sustained autocratic Arab governments.

Spreading Protests: Every Arab regime has tried to say that its country is not Tunisia, but all Arab countries have vulnerabilities, Muasher noted. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has already promised political reform, and other Arab governments will also need to enact reforms if they wish to avoid large protests.



Challenges for U.S. Policy

Events in Tunisia and Egypt are threatening the longstanding U.S. policy of supporting friendly Arab autocrats in the name of stability, and the United States will have to reassess its approach to the region.