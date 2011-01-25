The New Iraqi Government: Implications for U.S. Policy

As U.S. troops continue to withdraw from Iraq, America’s relationship with the emerging democracy is evolving from a security-dominated military alliance into a more traditional bilateral relationship based on cooperation between civilian institutions. Michael Corbin, deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq, analyzed recent developments on the ground and discussed the transition’s impact on diplomatic relations between the United States and Iraq. Marina Ottaway, director of Carnegie’s Middle East Program, moderated the discussion.

The Evolving Bilateral Relationship

Although it took nine months for Iraqi lawmakers to form a coalition government, the newly seated government is fully committed to the task of rebuilding a post-conflict Iraq, Corbin said. He noted that the new government, led by incumbent Shiite Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, is reminiscent of the inclusive political model of the 1950s, when Baghdad was viewed as a regional leader in healthcare, education, and the arts. Corbin was optimistic that Iraqi lawmakers are capable of making the rational political decisions necessary to help the country overcome entrenched sectarian divisions and emerge from decades of economic and diplomatic isolation. Responding to local needs: As the United States moves from a relationship based “90 percent on security and 10 percent on everything else” into a more traditional diplomatic relationship with Iraq, Corbin stressed that the character of the partnership will be heavily informed by the needs and interests of the Iraqi people. He pointed to a new NGO law, ratified by the Council of Representatives on January 25, 2010, as an important mechanism for enabling popular participation in the national development process. By removing restrictions on the funding and licensing of NGOs, the new legislation will make it easier for Iraqis to create and participate in organizations that are dedicated to addressing the people’s needs.



Although Corbin acknowledged that building the capacity of Iraqi institutions will be costly, he stressed that Iraqi development programs will be financed largely by the country’s own petroleum resources. However, the State Department will continue to rely on funding from Congress to provide Iraqi institutions with vital logistical support as they assume full responsibility for the country’s governance and economic growth. Multi-dimensional cooperation: The new civilian partnership between the United States and Iraq will emphasize cooperation on a broad range of areas, including agriculture, economic development, and rule of law. Corbin placed particular emphasis on the need to revitalize the Iraqi educational system to meet the needs of a “lost generation” whose opportunities have been severely constrained by protracted military conflicts and civil war.



The new civilian partnership between the United States and Iraq will emphasize cooperation on a broad range of areas, including agriculture, economic development, and rule of law. Corbin placed particular emphasis on the need to revitalize the Iraqi educational system to meet the needs of a “lost generation” whose opportunities have been severely constrained by protracted military conflicts and civil war. Supporting decentralization: One of the State Department’s priorities is to support the Iraqi-led process of decentralization, Corbin said. Iraq is emerging as one of the few countries in the Middle East where important policy and budgetary decisions are made outside of the capital. The January 2009 provincial elections marked an important milestone on the path to decentralization. Iraqis are now better positioned to influence decision making at the local level through their engagement with newly empowered provincial councils The State Department is taking concrete steps—including the establishment of embassy branch offices in Kirkuk and Mosul and consulates in Basra and Irbil—to ensure that local governing institutions and the diverse constituencies they represent retain a voice in the political process, Corbin added.

A Challenging Transition

Corbin addressed several challenges that will confront Iraq’s leadership, as well as U.S. civilian agencies, in the post-conflict period:

The Iraqi Council of Representatives has grown from 275 members to 325 members since 2005 following an amendment to the national election law. Corbin argued that the newly assertive parliament must play an active role in checking the power of the executive branch. Despite indications that the legislative body is committed to achieving a balanced government, the relationship between parliament and the executive branch remains vulnerable to friction and will need to be managed carefully over time. Heightened risk of corruption: As Iraq’s oil revenues increase, so will the potential for institutional corruption. The judiciary, the Council of Representatives, and the independent media can all play a role in promoting a transparent and accountable Iraqi government, but Corbin cautioned there are no quick or easy remedies to corruption. Ultimately, he said, the executive branch will need to take the lead in combatting corruption.

Iraq’s Emerging Regional Role

As Iraq takes steps to reenter the international community and global economic regimes, international observers are scrutinizing this process of reintegration to gauge its impact on the regional balance of power.