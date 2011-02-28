The Arms Trade Treaty: Leveling the Playing Field

IMGXYZ2979IMGZYXWhile many of the world’s nonproliferation measures concentrate on weapons of mass destruction, the majority of damage and deaths continues to come from conventional weapons. In 2003, a group of Nobel Peace Prize laureates sought to redress this imbalance with the Arms Trade Treaty (ATT) initiative, which is intended to regulate conventional weapons trade. The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, in the fourth installment of its “Arms Control Seminar Series,” invited David Hall, second secretary on foreign and security policy at the British Embassy, to describe the ATT’s provisions and support from weapons-supplying countries for the proposed treaty. Dai Ying, a PhD candidate at Tsinghua University, offered concrete examples of the ATT’s importance for countries that purchase conventional weapons. Carnegie’s Lora Saalman moderated the event.

The Impact of SALW in Africa

Small arms and light weapons (SALW) tend to cause more indirect deaths than direct deaths in Africa, Dai argued. These weapons exacerbate existing social ills, such as infant mortality and undernourishment, by aiding in the destruction of social service institutions like hospitals, she argued. SALW play an integral role in expanding the scope and duration of conflicts, Dai contended.

: Establishing the criteria to distinguish between legal and illegal weapons sales is critical, Dai said. However, such measures face significant hurdles, given the structure of the ATT and its requirement for reaching consensus on elements of the treaty. One of the participants from Poland noted the difficulty of effecting controls and anti-diversion measures in countries experiencing conflict. Dai replied that the small arms trade is marked by difficulties of “inter-supply” between legal and illegal channels. The instability within these domestic markets makes controlling the arms supply from the outside even more crucial. Setting More Effective Standards: The UN’s disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration programs have offered initiatives to engage peacekeeping troops in collecting and destroying ammunition and weapons. However, this process has often proven to be slow and not very effective, Dai said. Furthermore, there are significant security concerns associated with putting peacekeepers in charge of destroying arms caches. An ATT would address some of these concerns by setting consistent standards for the regulation of weapons outside of conflict areas and could cover the transit, transshipment, and brokering of weapons, which is currently not regulated, or is regulated but according to varying standards.

Weapons Suppliers’ Incentives for Supporting the ATT

Hall explained why the world’s biggest arms-selling countries should support an ATT. While statistics on arms sales are not entirely reliable, the United Kingdom and China have been regularly identified as two of the biggest exporters of weapons. Hall said that because of these substantial interests, the United Kingdom was an early and strong supporter of an ATT.