



Lora Saalman Ofner left her position at the Carnegie Endowment and is now an Associate Professor at the Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies.

Lora Saalman Ofner was a nonresident associate in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Her research focused on China’s nuclear and strategic policies toward India, Russia, and arms control.

Saalman organized seven seminar series resulting in over 50 events at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing. She also taught Chinese- and English-language courses on China’s and India’s regional diplomacy as an adjunct professor at Tsinghua University.

Saalman completed her PhD at Tsinghua University, where she was the first American to earn a doctorate from its Department of International Relations. Her Chinese-language dissertation covers the impact of U.S. and European export control shifts on Sino-Indian military modernization. She was awarded the Outstanding PhD Graduate Award and the Outstanding Dissertation Award, Second Tier. She also organized one of the first Sino-Indian conferences on nuclear relations between the two countries. This conference led to the volume The China-India Nuclear Crossroads, which Saalman edited.

Prior to joining Carnegie in April 2010, Saalman served as a visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, a visiting fellow at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, and a research associate at the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control. Additionally, she was a graduate research assistant at the Monterey Institute of International Studies’ Center for East Asian Studies and Center for Nonproliferation Studies, through which she earned a one-year fellowship to work at the Division of Safeguards Information Technology at the International Atomic Energy Agency.



