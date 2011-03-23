India’s Space Program: Looking Ahead

IMGXYZ2980IMGZYXIndia’s civil space program is coming under increasing scrutiny. In March 2011, India successfully tested a ballistic missile defense system. Shortly after the test, V.K. Saraswat, scientific adviser to the defense minister and director general of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), stated that the defense system proved India’s capability to effectively neutralize an adversary’s satellite. In the third installment of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy series “China and South Asia’s Future,” Bharath Gopalaswamy, a scholar in the Judith Reppy Institute for Peace and Conflict Studies at Cornell University, offered an overview of how far the Indian space program has come and where it is headed. This event was moderated by Carnegie’s Lora Saalman.

Space as a Civil Domain

Natural Disaster Monitoring : South Asia houses 22 percent of the global population. For South Asian countries, space research remains firmly rooted in agriculture and natural disaster preparation and monitoring, Gopalaswamy said. If countries in the region are willing to share the information they gather from satellites monitoring weather patterns, he suggested there could be a significant benefit to efforts to predict environmental disasters. One of the Chinese participants asked whether such satellites could also be employed to monitor China, particularly when it came to water disputes. Gopalaswamy replied that geographic surveying via remote sensing could include a wide variety of monitoring.

From Import to Indigenization: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has become the primary vehicle of India’s civil space program, Gopalaswamy explained. In recent years, ISRO has begun to focus on the procurement of information satellites from abroad. India has invested highly in domestic development of this technology and information satellites have come to densely populate the country’s existing satellite program. Similarly, India has transitioned away from early reliance on foreign launch services to become a launch service provider itself. In a program that has lasted four decades, India has seen more than 22 launch vehicle missions. India’s first lunar mission, the Chandrayaan-1, has served as one of its greatest indigenous achievement to date.

Space as a Military Domain

The concept of Aerospace Command remains at a level of academic debate within India, but Gopalaswamy noted that India has established a sector dedicated to space technology under the command of the Integrated Defence Services.

Indian Navy and Air Force : While India currently lacks a dedicated military satellite, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy have both openly expressed their interest in possessing dedicated satellites to facilitate their communication- and network-centric warfare requirements, Gopalaswamy said. The launch of India’s naval satellite has been scheduled for 2011.

Anti-satellite Weapons Capabilities : When asked by one of the Chinese participants about India’s ability to target and destroy satellites, Gopalaswamy replied that India’s anti-satellite weapons capability remained unproven. However, he added that Indian interest in the use of satellites for military and intelligence-gathering purposes should come as no surprise. Government officials in India feel their country possesses all of the building blocks needed to develop anti-satellite weapons and, indeed, already has the ability to take out satellites with its existing missile defense capabilities.

Militarization versus Weaponization: While space is already militarized, there is a great deal of international ambiguity over what constitutes the weaponization of space, Gopalaswamy said. In response to a question posed by a Chinese attendee, Gopalaswamy explained that a number of countries can utilize their telecommunication and remote-sensing capabilities for military reconnaissance, just as the United States has done with its telecommunication satellites during both Iraq wars and the ongoing operations in Afghanistan. While not serving a dedicated military function, advances in its Cartosat-series of high-resolution satellites allow India to monitor its surroundings around-the-clock.

The Current Scenario

Satellites play a central role in a number of countries’ economic and military pursuits and space debris from the United States, Russia, and China already endangers other objects launched into space. Gopalaswamy offered some predictions on the evolution of India’s space program.