Getting Europe’s Energy House in Order

Diverging opinions within the European Union on issues such as ensuring energy supply security and fostering a cohesive internal energy market have made the task of forging a common EU energy policy almost insurmountable. The European Commission's newly released White Paper, entitled The EU Energy Policy: Engaging with Partners Beyond Our Borders, outlines a strategy that calls for an increased, consolidated role for Brussels to resolve these tensions.

Michael Koehler, Head of Cabinet of Energy Commissioner Günther H. Oettinger, examined the Commission’s new strategy, while Carnegie’s Adnan Vatansever provided an informed response, drawing on extensive experience and current research on gas markets in the Eurasian region. Carnegie Europe’s Director Jan Techau moderated.

The White Paper

The newly released white paper highlights the challenges faced by the EU in shaping a new direction for European energy security, Koehler said. The paper summarizes needs that have been identified through a thorough consultation process, he added. A Timely Communication: While the paper presents the EU’s viewpoint in addressing the issues, a sustainable solution needs to involve everyone in the energy valve chain, including importers, exporters, and transition countries, Vatansever warned.

A Changing EU Energy Policy

The idea of a Single European Market, the EU’s climate change policy, and Europe’s current dependence on outside sources for natural gas are both big game changers in an evolving EU energy policy, Koehler said. He added that this policy was a major priority of the EU Polish presidency. Greater Unity: Vatansever added that the EU needs a stronger, more united voice to move forward on energy issues.

Ensuring a Continuous Energy Supply

There needs to be a mechanism in place to deal with short-term disruptions, so that energy sources are not cut off, Vatansever said Long-term Investment: Ensuring long-term investment is also needed, as insufficient investment in gas resources today could result in higher prices tomorrow, affecting Europe’s energy security, Vatansever added.

