



Adnan Vatansever is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Adnan Vatansever was a senior associate in the Energy and Climate Program at the Carnegie Endowment. He specializes in the energy sectors of the former Soviet republics and Eastern Europe. His particular focus is on energy efficiency and carbon reduction, energy security, and Russia’s economic diversification.

Before joining Carnegie, he worked as a senior associate for Cambridge Energy Research Associates (IHS CERA), specializing in the oil and gas industries in Eurasia. His most recent areas of research included crude transportation and export dynamics in Eurasia, Russia’s tax and regulatory environment for the oil sector, Turkey’s role as an energy transit country, and energy scenarios for Russia. He formerly worked for the World Bank, where he developed a research framework for the management of oil and gas revenues in resource-rich countries, and advised the Turkish government on reforming Turkey’s gas market.

He also served as an energy consultant for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory at the U.S. Department of Energy, advising on gas transportation projects for Central Asia.



