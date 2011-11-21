event

NATO, Turkey, and the Arab Spring

Mon. November 21st, 2011
Brussels

IMGXYZ3734IMGZYXThe Arab awakening saw a significant change in Turkish foreign policy, with the country breaking away from its “Zero Problems with Neighbors” policy, providing support to NATO-led efforts against the Middle East’s established autocratic regimes, and for first time in its history as a republic, promoting democratic principles in the region. Turkey’s geopolitical role as a country that is both European and Middle Eastern has grown more complex than ever.

Carnegie Europe and Ekonomi ve Dış Politika Araştırmalar Merkezi (EDAM) invited twenty-five experts on NATO, Turkey, and the Middle East to explore the present day value of NATO for Turkey’s security and examine NATO’s potential role in the region in the context of the Arab Spring. This discussion was the first of two day-long roundtable conferences in the “NATO’s Future Role in the Middle East - the Turkish Perspective” initiative, sponsored by NATO’s Public Policy Division.

Stefanie Babst

NATO

Stefanie Babst is a strategic advisor and former NATO deputy assistant secretary general. She is also the author of the book Sehenden Auges: Mut zum strategischen Kurswechsel.

Haydar Berk

Hüseyin Diriöz

Şaban Kardaş

Roberto Menotti

Fabrice Pothier

Director, Carnegie Europe

Pothier, director of Carnegie Europe, is a noted commentator on European policy in Afghanistan and Pakistan, transatlantic issues, and global drug policy.

Jan Techau

Director , Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.