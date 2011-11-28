event

The New Challenges to Global Security: NATO's Response

Mon. November 28th, 2011
Brussels

IMGXYZ3565IMGZYXThis one day conference, initiated by NATO in partnership with Carnegie Europe, brought together a trans-Atlantic pool of experts to tackle the emerging security challenges facing the Alliance and its partners. Part of NATO’s response to the changing dynamics of this environment has been the strategic development of its Emerging Security Challenges (ESC) Division, and more specifically the inclusion of the Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme. This conference provided a good opportunity to learn about, as well as challenge, this response to the emerging security threats of the 21st Century.

Through the day, adjacent sessions on pertinent issues such as counter terrorism, cyber defense, energy security, the non-proliferation of WMDs and the role of nuclear deterrence were tackled by speakers and participants from key stakeholder audiences as well as the Alliance itself.

Global GovernanceSecurityEuropeNorth America
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Pierre Goldschmidt

Former Nonresident Senior Associate, Nuclear Policy Program

Goldschmidt was a nonresident senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment.

Jan Techau

Former Director, Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.