The New Challenges to Global Security: NATO's Response

IMGXYZ3565IMGZYXThis one day conference, initiated by NATO in partnership with Carnegie Europe, brought together a trans-Atlantic pool of experts to tackle the emerging security challenges facing the Alliance and its partners. Part of NATO’s response to the changing dynamics of this environment has been the strategic development of its Emerging Security Challenges (ESC) Division, and more specifically the inclusion of the Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme. This conference provided a good opportunity to learn about, as well as challenge, this response to the emerging security threats of the 21st Century.

Through the day, adjacent sessions on pertinent issues such as counter terrorism, cyber defense, energy security, the non-proliferation of WMDs and the role of nuclear deterrence were tackled by speakers and participants from key stakeholder audiences as well as the Alliance itself.