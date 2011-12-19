Public Opinion on Iraq and the Arab Spring

IMGXYZ3368IMGZYXIn September, Zogby Research Services conducted polling in eight countries across the Middle East and North Africa, as well as in the United States. The survey looked at public opinion on the Arab Spring, the U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and other recent developments in the region.



Carnegie convened two panels to discuss the poll’s findings on how people in the Middle East, North Africa and the United States viewed the U.S. presence in Iraq and the Arab Spring. The Arab American Institute’s James Zogby discussed the results of the poll with Ambassador Edward Gnehm Jr., Kuwait Professor of Gulf and Arabian Peninsula Affairs at the Elliott School of International Affairs, and Carnegie’s Marina Ottaway and Marwan Muasher.

Public Opinion on Iraq

Divergent Attitudes: Zogby explained that the poll highlighted sharp differences between groups in how they viewed the U.S. presence in Iraq, including divergences between Shias and Sunnis versus Kurds, Democrats versus Republicans in the United States, and respondents in neighboring nations versus citizens of Iraq. For example, 42 percent of the Iraqi people felt that the war had left them worse off, but 60 percent of the Kurdish population felt the American intervention had left them better off. Similarly, Kurds believed that the United States has had a largely positive effect on Iraqi safety and security, while Shias noted only a slightly positive impact, and Sunnis viewed the effect as negative overall.



A Model for Democracy: Since the beginning of the U.S. intervention, Iraq has been structured through a sectarian lens, rather than a democratic one, Zogby said. For this reason, Tunisia today is a better example of an Arab democracy than Iraq. Gnehm added that the way events unfolded in Iraq may have actually hurt the image of democracy in the region. Zogby concluded that ultimately, the polls indicate that it is the Arab Spring and not Iraq that brought democracy into the regional conversation.

Public Opinion on the Arab Spring