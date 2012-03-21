Assessing the National People's Congress

IMGXYZ3641IMGZYXThe Fifth Session of the Eleventh National People’s Congress (NPC) is particularly significant given the impending anointment of China's next generation of senior leaders at this fall's 18th National Congress. Meanwhile, delegates are also debating a range of politically sensitive issues, including ways to manage regional tensions and security concerns, mounting social unrest, and widening economic disparities. The political demise of Bo Xilai has also injected an element of uncertainty into the proceedings.

Carnegie experts Douglas Paal, Michael Swaine, and Yukon Huang discussed the major issues addressed in the NPC and their implications for future policies.