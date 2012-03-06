One Year On: Assessing Fukushima’s Impact

IMGXYZ3487IMGZYXOn March 11, 2011, Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station was flooded by a massive tsunami that triggered a nuclear accident exceeded only by Chernobyl in its severity. Almost one year later, the plant itself may finally be under control, but the accident’s consequences are likely to be profound and long lasting. In the United States, a serious debate about the adequacy of nuclear power regulation is underway. The prospects for nuclear energy, which was widely predicted to undergo global renaissance before the accident, now appear very uncertain.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conference with some of the world’s leading nuclear power experts to examine Fukushima’s impact.