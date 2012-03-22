Pakistan on the Brink: The Future of America, Pakistan, and Afghanistan

As the United States prepares to withdraw combat troops from Afghanistan by 2014, many questions about the state of the U.S relationship with Afghanistan and Pakistan remain unanswered. In his new book, Pakistan on the Brink, best-selling author Ahmed Rashid outlines America’s options with Pakistan and Afghanistan in the post-Bin Laden years. Speaking at Carnegie, Rashid discussed these options, how to mend the strained Pakistani-U.S. relationship, and the future of the region. Carnegie’s George Perkovich moderated.

Changing Pakistan’s Narrative

Pakistan’s Counterproductive Foreign Policy : Rashid explained that Pakistan depends on a protector for funds, but also refuses to reform economically. At the same time, Pakistan protects extremists to be the “front arm” of its foreign policy. Instead of taking advantage of its geostrategic location, it remains a hub of state conflict on two sides. Pakistan has not adapted or changed its policy since the Cold War.

Paradoxical Relationship with Washington : Rashid blamed both the United States and Pakistan for the deterioration in bilateral relations. He cited a number of destabilizing incidents, including the U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden. Pakistan has grown increasingly anti-American, he added, but at the same time it still depends on U.S. aid.

Changing Priorities: Pakistan has been become a state that prioritizes the military’s definition of national security at the expense of economic development, Rashid said. He criticized the Pakistani elite for neglecting development and their responsibility to help provide a good life for the people of Pakistan. Rashid argued that Pakistan must change its foreign policy. However, the military retains control over this domain and resists change. The public is increasingly dissatisfied with the direction of the country and the costs of the foreign policy the military has imposed, but this dissatisfaction has not yet led to the formation of organized groups or parties that can bring about structural change.

Restoring Bilateral Relations

Military to Military Dialogue : Any major steps forward in the U.S.-Pakistan relationship will depend on the two countries’ militaries, which are the most powerful players in each systems, Rashid said. The militaries should institute direct talks to resolve current deadlocks and establish confidence building measures to improve relations.

Dialogue with the Taliban: Rashid argued that the United States and Pakistan can find a common agenda in negotiations with the Taliban. Current U.S. negotiations have essentially bypassed Pakistan, fueling distrust on both sides, he explained. However, the United States needs access to leading Taliban figures, most of whom are residing in Pakistan. Given this common interest, both countries could benefit from cooperating much more on negotiations with the Taliban, Rashid concluded.

“Three Circles of Crises” on Afghanistan