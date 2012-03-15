event

The Arab Awakening One Year On: What Kind of Partner Can Europe Be?

Thu. March 15th, 2012
Brussels

IMGXYZ3606IMGZYXA year has passed since the first uprisings in Tunisia spurred a fundamental change in the dynamics of Europe’s southern neighborhood. The Arab Awakening has spurred political development, but also created a host of domestic and external challenges and raised a number of critical questions for the region and its neighbors.

Where does Europe stand on the democratic transitions occurring across the Arab world? How useful has Western support to these countries been during the uprisings and what lessons has the West learned?

At a conference organized by Carnegie Europe and the Bureau for European Policy Advisers (BEPA) Directorate-General of the European Commission, two panels of experts tackled these questions and discussed how to best leverage opportunities and navigate risks in current and future relations between Europe and the Arab world.

Foreign PolicyMiddle EastEurope
event speakers

Merete Bilde

Nathan J. Brown

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Nathan J. Brown, a professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, is a distinguished scholar and author of nine books on Arab politics and governance, as well as editor of five books.

Stefan Lehne

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Lehne is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on the post–Lisbon Treaty development of the European Union’s foreign policy, with a specific focus on relations between the EU and member states.

Marina Ottaway

Senior Associate, Middle East Program

Before joining the Endowment, Ottaway carried out research in Africa and in the Middle East for many years and taught at the University of Addis Ababa, the University of Zambia, the American University in Cairo, and the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa.

Marc Pierini

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Pierini is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe, where his research focuses on developments in the Middle East and Turkey from a European perspective.

Paul Salem

Director and Senior Associate, Middle East Center

Salem was director of the Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, Lebanon. He works and publishes on the regional and international relations of the Middle East as well as issues of political development and democratization in the Arab world.

Margaritis Schinas

Asaf Siniver

Jan Techau

Director , Carnegie Europe

Techau was the director of Carnegie Europe, the European center of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Techau works on EU integration and foreign policy, transatlantic affairs, and German foreign and security policy.

Jean-Claude Thébault

Sinan Ülgen

Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe

Sinan Ülgen is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels, where his research focuses on Turkish foreign policy, transatlantic relations, international trade, economic security, and digital policy.