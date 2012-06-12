Jordan in the Regional Context

The events of the last sixteen months have turned the dynamic in the Middle East on its head, creating new opportunities, but also challenges and risks.

In addition to concerns over Iranian efforts to acquire nuclear weapons, the stalled Israeli-Palestinian peace process, and renewed factionalism in Iraqi internal politics, the spiral of violence that has gripped Syria threatens to spill over its borders, engulfing neighboring Lebanon and threatening stability and political relationships in the broader region.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh has a unique position from which to view these pressing issues and the impact of recent events. He delivered an address at Carnegie on the Jordanian perspective and engagement toward recent developments in the region. Katherine Wilkens moderated the discussion.

The Arab Awakening

Judeh argued that two factors created the perfect storm that led to the launch of the Arab uprisings of 2011. These factors were the rapidly increasing rate at which Arab youth are receiving higher education degrees and the global information and communication technology revolution. This better educated generation was not able to find jobs and opportunities and their frustration fueled their grievances against the status quo. At the same time access to new tools such as social media served as an effective mobilization tool could not be contained. Governments: Most Arab countries have recently seen a change from single party rule to single clique rule within a party, effectively shrinking the circle of power, Judeh explained. This shift helped lead to economic failure and corruption, both of which inspired widespread popular anger. Authorities now find themselves in a situation of responding to an already mobilized public, Judeh concluded.

Jordan as a Unique Case

: Jordan wants to have requisite laws in place by next summer and to hold elections by the end of this year, Judeh said. The first step to reform has been completed, in the form of a comprehensive constitutional review by a Royal Commission that was assigned by the king. Forty-two out of one hundred articles in the constitution have been amended, mostly in an effort at the redefinition of power as well as enhancing checks and balances. Reforms: Other reforms include guaranteeing citizenship rights, the creation of a constitutional court, the appointment of an independent elections commission, and the restoration of the balance between executive and legislative authority, Judeh added. Election laws, however, are always controversial, everywhere, and the election system is still being decided on. Judeh noted that in his view the most important factor for elections is that they produce a representative parliament.

International Concerns