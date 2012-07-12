The Prospects and Challenges of Cross-Strait Relations

IMGXYZ3812IMGZYXWith the upcoming U.S. presidential election and the 18th Party Congress in China, both countries are facing an important political year. The political climate in the region is influenced by a number of factors, including the U.S. “rebalance” toward the Asia-Pacific, Taiwan’s newly reelected government, controversy in the South China Sea, and a still shaky global economy.



The Carnegie Endowment, in conjunction with R.O.C. Mainland Affairs Council and National Chengchi University, hosted a two-day conference featuring panels of leading Taiwanese, American, and Chinese thinkers examining the state of U.S.-Taiwan-China relations and the challenges in the months ahead.

Agenda

Thursday, July 12, 2011 Time Topic 9:30-10:00 a.m. Registration 10:00-10:30 a.m Opening Remarks The Honorable Raymond Burghardt, Chairman, American Institute in Taiwan 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Panel I: Challenges to Cross-Strait Relations



Presenting

Arthur S. DING, National Chengchi University

Alexander Chieh-cheng HUANG, Tamkang University



Moderator: Richard Bush, Brookings Institution



Commentator: Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment

12:00-1:30 p.m. Lunch 1:30-3:00 p.m. Panel II: The Beijing-Taipei-Washington Triangle



Presenting:

TSAI Ming-Yen, National Chung Hsing University

Robert Sutter, George Washington University

SUN Zhe, Tsinghua University



Moderator: Douglas Paal, Carnegie Endowment



Commentator: Bonnie Glaser, Center for Strategic & International Studies

3:00-3:30 p.m. Coffee Break 3:30-5:00 p.m. Panel III: Developments in Mainland China



Presenting:

HUNG Chin-Fu, National Cheng Kung University

Steven Goldstein, Smith College

Dali Yang, University of Chicago



Moderator: David M. Lampton, Johns Hopkins University SAIS



Commentator: Nancy Tucker, Georgetown University

