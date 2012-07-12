event

The Prospects and Challenges of Cross-Strait Relations

Thu. July 12th, 2012
Washington, D.C.

IMGXYZ3812IMGZYXWith the upcoming U.S. presidential election and the 18th Party Congress in China, both countries are facing an important political year. The political climate in the region is influenced by a number of factors, including the U.S. “rebalance” toward the Asia-Pacific, Taiwan’s newly reelected government, controversy in the South China Sea, and a still shaky global economy.

The Carnegie Endowment, in conjunction with R.O.C. Mainland Affairs Council and National Chengchi University, hosted a two-day conference featuring panels of leading Taiwanese, American, and Chinese thinkers examining the state of U.S.-Taiwan-China relations and the challenges in the months ahead.

Agenda

Thursday, July 12, 2011
Time Topic
9:30-10:00 a.m. Registration
10:00-10:30 a.m

Opening Remarks

The Honorable Raymond Burghardt, Chairman, American Institute in Taiwan
10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Panel I: Challenges to Cross-Strait Relations

Presenting
Arthur S. DING, National Chengchi University
Alexander Chieh-cheng HUANG, Tamkang University 

Moderator: Richard Bush, Brookings Institution
 
Commentator: Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment
 
12:00-1:30 p.m. Lunch
1:30-3:00 p.m. Panel II: The Beijing-Taipei-Washington Triangle

Presenting:
TSAI Ming-Yen, National Chung Hsing University
Robert Sutter, George Washington University
SUN Zhe, Tsinghua University

Moderator: Douglas Paal, Carnegie Endowment

Commentator: Bonnie Glaser, Center for Strategic & International Studies
 
3:00-3:30 p.m. Coffee Break
3:30-5:00 p.m. Panel III: Developments in Mainland China

Presenting:
HUNG Chin-Fu, National Cheng Kung University
Steven Goldstein, Smith College
Dali Yang, University of Chicago
 
Moderator: David M. Lampton, Johns Hopkins University SAIS

Commentator: Nancy Tucker, Georgetown University
 
Friday, July 13, 2011
Time Topic
12:00-1:30 p.m. Panel IV: The Asia-Pacific Region and Cross-Strait Relations

Presenting:
HSIAO Hsiu-An, National Chengchi University
KUO Yu-Jen, National Sun Yat-sen University

Moderator: Kenneth Lieberthal, Brookings Institution

Commentator: Michael McDevitt, CNA
 

Douglas H. Paal

Distinguished Fellow, Asia Program

Paal previously served as vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase International and as unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Michael D. Swaine

Former Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Swaine was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Raymond Burghardt