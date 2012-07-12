The Prospects and Challenges of Cross-Strait Relations

Registration
IMGXYZ3812IMGZYXWith the upcoming U.S. presidential election and the 18th Party Congress in China, both countries are facing an important political year. The political climate in the region is influenced by a number of factors, including the U.S. “rebalance” toward the Asia-Pacific, Taiwan’s newly reelected government, controversy in the South China Sea, and a still shaky global economy.
The Carnegie Endowment, in conjunction with R.O.C. Mainland Affairs Council and National Chengchi University, hosted a two-day conference featuring panels of leading Taiwanese, American, and Chinese thinkers examining the state of U.S.-Taiwan-China relations and the challenges in the months ahead.
Agenda
|Thursday, July 12, 2011
|Time
|Topic
|9:30-10:00 a.m.
|Registration
|10:00-10:30 a.m
|
Opening Remarks
The Honorable Raymond Burghardt, Chairman, American Institute in Taiwan
|10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
|Panel I: Challenges to Cross-Strait Relations
Presenting
Arthur S. DING, National Chengchi University
Alexander Chieh-cheng HUANG, Tamkang University
Moderator: Richard Bush, Brookings Institution
Commentator: Michael Swaine, Carnegie Endowment
|12:00-1:30 p.m.
|Lunch
|1:30-3:00 p.m.
|Panel II: The Beijing-Taipei-Washington Triangle
Presenting:
TSAI Ming-Yen, National Chung Hsing University
Robert Sutter, George Washington University
SUN Zhe, Tsinghua University
Moderator: Douglas Paal, Carnegie Endowment
Commentator: Bonnie Glaser, Center for Strategic & International Studies
|3:00-3:30 p.m.
|Coffee Break
|3:30-5:00 p.m.
|Panel III: Developments in Mainland China
Presenting:
HUNG Chin-Fu, National Cheng Kung University
Steven Goldstein, Smith College
Dali Yang, University of Chicago
Moderator: David M. Lampton, Johns Hopkins University SAIS
Commentator: Nancy Tucker, Georgetown University
|Friday, July 13, 2011
|Time
|Topic
|12:00-1:30 p.m.
|Panel IV: The Asia-Pacific Region and Cross-Strait Relations
Presenting:
HSIAO Hsiu-An, National Chengchi University
KUO Yu-Jen, National Sun Yat-sen University
Moderator: Kenneth Lieberthal, Brookings Institution
Commentator: Michael McDevitt, CNA