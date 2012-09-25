Ambassador Cameron Munter on Pakistan

American policymakers face continuing challenges in creating a constructive and sustainable relationship with Pakistan, and it may be time to consider a new approach. In his first public event since returning from Islamabad, Ambassador Cameron Munter spoke about the obstacles and opportunities ahead in Pakistan. Carnegie’s Frederic Grare moderated.

Competing Narratives

In Munter’s view, both the United States and Pakistan hold enduring—and frequently inaccurate—perceptions of the two nations’ relationship.

A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing: Munter believes that Americans, on the other hand, view the Pakistani government as duplicitous and manipulative, accepting U.S. aid and assistance even as it sometimes works to undermine American interests in the region.

The Failures of Bilateralism

High Hopes: Munter pointed to 2008 as a turning point in Washington’s Pakistan policy. He identified a good-faith effort to balance crucial counterterrorism goals with a commitment to a stable Pakistan in the long term. Most notably, the United States increased civilian assistance to Pakistan dramatically with the Kerry-Lugar-Berman (KLB) bill, and the U.S. and Pakistani militaries began to cooperate more closely.



Falling Short: Munter placed the blame for KLB's failure to achieve systemic improvements in Pakistan's civilian sector at the feet of the Pakistani state. Islamabad, he argued, lacked the state capacity to support government-to-government programs on which KLB so heavily relies.



A Credibility Crisis: New hurdles emerged for U.S.-Pakistani relations throughout 2011—American contractor Raymond Davis's arrest after he shot two Pakistanis, the friendly-fire incident at Salala, and the American raid on Osama bin Laden's Abbotabad compound. Munter believes that these incidents reinforced caricatured narratives on both sides. He described how Pakistanis willing to work closely with Americans found they lacked the domestic capital to do so, and how American policymakers faced increasingly vocal calls to take a harder line on Islamabad.

Finding New Frameworks