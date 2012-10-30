China and India: Mapping the Maritime

IMGXYZ4058IMGZYXWhile historically a highway for trade in both goods and resources, in strategic terms the Indian Ocean has long been regarded as a relatively quiet backwater. Yet, if India’s economic growth continues, then the possibility of having an emerging power of significance that is directly adjacent to the Indian Ocean promises to alter regional dynamics. To better understand the factors driving these shifts, in the eighteenth installment of the “China-South Asia Dialogues", Carnegie’s Ashley Tellis met with thirteen senior and rising Chinese experts in a roundtable session at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. The event was moderated by Carnegie’s Lora Saalman.

Priorities

Addressing Domestic Concerns : One Chinese expert emphasized that while energy and maritime trade passages are external factors that China must confront, it also faces a number of more pressing internal concerns, including:

Strategic development of western China Efforts to combat terrorism in Xinjiang Population growth and wealth disparities

As a result of such concerns, he added, China has neither the need nor ambition to reach so far abroad and challenge India.

Focusing on the Asia Pacific: Despite perceived shifts in the Indian Ocean region, China’s maritime focus remains trained on the Asia-Pacific, in particular Taiwan, the two Koreas, and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, argued the majority of Chinese scholars in attendance. One Chinese expert estimated that while occupying a small portion of China’s total landmass, China’s coastal regions contribute more than half of China’s overall gross domestic product. Another added that the majority of China’s major trade partners maintain a presence in the Pacific, while India has yet to fully enter this maritime region and strategic calculus.

Capabilities

Questioning Maritime Capabilities : The bulk of Chinese experts questioned whether China would be capable of sending a large fleet into the Indian Ocean. One Chinese participant noted that while it is a goal of China to protect its shipping routes before they become endangered, the Indian Ocean remains at a large physical and perceptual distance from China. Another cited a lack of sufficient power projection capabilities into the Indian Ocean, stressing that while China’s navy may be growing, it has not yet reached the level at which it could fight or challenge India in the latter’s sphere of influence.



Challenges

Shoring up Sea Lanes : Several Chinese experts emphasized that China’s economic growth remains dependent upon oil, natural resources, and its ability to traverse maritime passages. China’s main consideration in the Indian Ocean remains energy supply, while other concerns are largely tangential, they said. One Chinese expert noted that securing its energy supply means that China cannot rely on others, but must build up its blue water navy. Another stressed that Beijing “has no military influence at all” over these passages, and suggested that China needs to reduce its reliance upon them. She pointed to harbors around the Indian Ocean as evidence of logistics and supply, emphasizing that they are not part of a “String of Pearls” strategy. Another Chinese participant argued that the Indian Ocean’s overall significance for China should not be exaggerated.



Discussants: Cheng Ruisheng, Zheng Ruixiang, Ma Jiali, Zou Yunhua, Zhai Dequan, Gu Guoliang, Han Hua, Su Hao, Yang Danzhi, Lou Chunhao, Mao Jikang, Ren Yuanxi, Tian Kaiwen



