Coal Value Chain Exchange and Climate Solutions Project

IMGXYZ15738IMGZYXChina and the United States are the two largest coal producers and consumers in the world. The two countries must work together to address environmental impacts throughout the coal value chain, from mining and transport to end use. Coal is the fastest growing energy outside of renewables, expanding production by 5 percent annually since the year 2000 and generating around 40 percent of global electricity. China and the United States have a significant role to play in affecting global energy and climate change trends.

Ni Weidou, senior academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and Robert Marlay, U.S. Department of Energy Clean Energy Research Center director, discussed future trends in the coal value chain and prospects for U.S.-China collaboration on coal with Chinese and international energy and climate experts. Carnegie’s Kevin Tu moderated.

The Long Reign of King Coal

All the Chinese experts agreed that coal would remain the backbone of China’s energy sector for the foreseeable future, while the American shale gas boom has made the future of coal very uncertain in the United States.

The Dirt on Clean : Ni reminded the audience that coal’s emissions record will remain a primary policy concern, as the world’s environmental carry capacity will dry up much faster than its energy reserves. Tu added that in 2010, China’s coal-fired carbon emissions were 17 percent higher than total carbon dioxide emissions in the United States. Milton Catelin, chief executive of the World Coal Association, said that dirty coal was here to stay, and the central question was then, “How do you realize the benefits of fossil fuels while reducing environmental impact?” Research into clean coal, he added, was “dramatically underfunded” in comparison to research on renewables or nuclear energy.



Innovation Is the Way Forward: Marley pointed out that science and technology investment seems to be at the "bottom of a list" of policy responses to climate change. He explained that policymakers often favor more immediate measures such as governance frameworks and carbon pricing. Achieving greater efficiency through innovation in coal production, he added, would be the equivalent of "implementing the Kyoto protocol three times over." Both Chinese and U.S. experts agreed that broadening political support for innovation was necessary and could bring the costs of the most promising technologies within reach.

The Roadmap for Technological Innovation

Assessing the Potential of Capturing Carbon Capture: Catelin asserted that Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) technology represented 25 percent of the answer to the clean energy problem, and questioned the lack of funding available for CCS research. However, Ni expressed doubt that CCS was the silver bullet, pointing out its geological risks, CO2 leakage record, saline contamination and ground upheaval side-effects, and potential earthquake risks. He advocated a move toward new technical solutions such as Carbon Capture and Utilization. But both experts agreed that CCS was being deployed too slowly, and any global energy solution would be more expensive if it didn’t include CCS.



Other Technical Solutions: Ni pointed to other "intermediate ways" for cleaner coal utilization such as polygeneration, a technique based on coal gasification. Coupling energy transformation processes along polygenerative techniques, he said, would optimize energy flows. The cost, Ni admitted, was currently higher than conventional processes, especially coal-fired power generation. But with stricter environmental controls (such as PM 2.5) in the future, this situation is likely to change. Ni also signaled the possibility of synergistic utilization of renewable energy with coal, such as combining wind power with coal for methanol production.



U.S.-China Collaboration: Marley pointed out that several "ambitious activities" were underway between the United States and China on coal collaboration, with scientists and engineers from both countries developing cleaner coal technology. He also listed some of the challenges that these collaborations faced, such as congressional concerns over the potential value of such cooperation, trade issues over "innovation mercantilism," and disputes over intellectual property protection.

Discussants: Milton Catelin, Hu Zhenqi, Zhou Dadi