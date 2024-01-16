



Kevin Jianjun Tu is no longer with the Carnegie Endowment.

Kevin Jianjun Tu was a senior associate in the Carnegie Energy and Climate Program, where he led Carnegie’s work on China’s energy and climate policies. He is also a nonresident research fellow at the Canadian Industrial Energy End-Use Data and Analysis Centre.

Prior to joining Carnegie, Tu served as senior energy and environmental consultant from 2004 to 2011 for M. K. Jaccard and Associates, a premier energy and climate consulting firm in Vancouver. Before he moved from China to Canada in 2001, he was the director of marine operations at Sino-Benny LPG, China’s largest liquefied petroleum gas importer and distributor. From 1995 to 1997, he worked first as technical supervisor and then project manager for Sinopec, a Chinese national petroleum company.

Tu is an experienced policy adviser and project manager who specializes in operations strategy and policy analysis of coal, oil, gas, and power sectors as well as in sustainable resource and environmental management. He has extensive connections with China’s energy industry, government, academia, and environmental NGOs.

From 2007 to 2009, he was entrusted by the Canada School of Public Service to advise the Central Party School in Beijing on the environment and sustainable development. In 2009, he was appointed by the China Council for International Cooperation on Environment and Development (CCICED) as the lead consultant of the CCICED Task Force on Sustainable Use of Coal in China.

He authored a report entitled “Industrial Organization of the Chinese Coal Industry” for the Program on Energy and Sustainable Development at Stanford University.



