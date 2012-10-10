Morocco’s Growing Foreign Trade Deficit: Diagnosis and Policies

Morocco’s foreign trade deficit has been worsening in recent years, with imports at twice the level of exports. Morocco’s trade deficit now accounts for 23 percent of GDP, a level unprecedented in the country’s recent history. Mohamed Benayad of the National Council for Foreign Trade, Ouljour Houssine from the Foreign Exchange Department, and Touhami Abdelkhalek of the National Institute of Statistics and Applied Economies joined Carnegie Middle East Center’s Lahcen Achy in Rabat to assess the deficit and outline policy options for the short and medium term.

Foreign Trade Deficit: A Worrying and Unsustainable Trend

Benayad, Ouljour, and Abdelkhalek agreed that the emerging trend in Morocco's foreign trade is alarming. The gap between Morocco's merchandise imports and exports is widening. Exports of services and transfers of money from Moroccans living abroad, which for years helped to reduce the trade deficit, are no longer sufficient, they said.

Deteriorating Foreign Exchange Reserves: The current account had a deficit of eight percent of GDP in 2011 and is likely to further deteriorate by end of 2012. "Foreign exchange reserves are being depleted and their level can cover no more than four months of imports, compared to ten months five years ago," Achy said. The current trend is no longer sustainable and exposes the country to real risks.



International Implications: In August, the IMF opened a "precautionary" $6.2-billion line of credit to protect Morocco's economy from further external shocks, Ouljour explained. More recently, Standard & Poor's downgraded Morocco's outlook to negative from stable, citing its economic vulnerability and increasing budget and current account deficits.



External Shocks: Part of the growing trade deficit is due to factors that are beyond the government's control, such as the price spikes of oil and food on the international markets and the bleak economic outlook in Europe, the key partner of Morocco, added Abdelkhalek.

Structural Deficit and Policy Failures