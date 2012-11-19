Evaluating the China-Latin America Relationship

IMGXYZ4165IMGZYXChina has become one of Latin America’s most important trade partners. In addition to accounting for 10 percent of Latin American exports, China is also the third-largest foreign investor in the region after the United States and the Netherlands, with total foreign direct investments of $22.7 billion in 2011. Although China has created a boom for commodity exporters, Sino-Latin American relations remain fraught with unease and anxiety. A purely economic focus belies deeper political and cultural frictions between the two regions, leading to doubts about the long-term sustainability of China’s presence.

Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Matt Ferchen hosted a delegation of graduate students from the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies to discuss recent development in Sino-Latin American relations, and the potential impact of that relationship on the United States.

A Happiness Imbalance

: Ferchen pointed out that China looks at its investments in Latin American from the “perch” of official diplomacy. In China’s usual diplomatic lexicon of “win-win,” “mutual benefit,” and “complementary” deals, it is more or less happy with the current state of relations. But the Chinese concept of complementarity, he added, is different from Latin America’s, and the burden of understanding these differences falls on the Latin American economies, since these deals matter more to them than to China. Latin America’s Unease : On the other hand, Ferchen added, Latin American countries are facing growing unease over their relations with China. He offered the example of Australia, another country with deep ties to China, with which trade caused a commodity boom. But Ferchen explained that Australia was forced to ask “big questions” when demand and prices began to go in the other direction—a state of affairs that could befall some Latin American countries.



Each Country’s Relations to China More Complex