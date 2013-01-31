China-Russia-U.S. Strategic Stability and Missile Defense

When it comes to strategic relations among the United States, China, and Russia, few issues have a greater impact than ballistic missile defense (BMD). From U.S. plans to expand its Phased Adaptive Approach from Eastern Europe into the Asia-Pacific to China’s recent ground-based midcourse missile interception tests, BMD is making inroads into the regional and global strategic stability calculus. In the third installment of the “China-Russia Dialogues” and the fifth in the “Strategic Stability Seminar Series” for senior experts, over forty Chinese, U.S., and Russian participants met to discuss the impact of U.S. BMD planning on China and Russia. Carnegie’s Lora Saalman moderated.

BMD Background

: Facing an offense-dominated method of nuclear deterrence during the Cold War, in 1972 the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) to constrain the threat of missile defense deployment to strategic stability, a U.S. expert explained. With the advent of the Reagan era, the discussion in Washington changed to a defense-dominated approach that advocated BMD, added a U.S. attendee. Modifying Treaties : During the late 1990s, the United States sought to modify the ABM Treaty to allow for U.S. interceptor expansion, but Russia was unwilling due to concerns over its impact on strategic stability, a U.S. expert maintained. This contributed to Washington’s decision to withdraw from the ABM Treaty in 2002 and to station 30 interceptors and eight extra silos in Alaska. The U.S. participant contrasted this with Russia’s 100 interceptors protecting Moscow and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch sites.



Impact on China and Russia

: As early as the 1990s, the United States sought to protect its assets from small, unsophisticated attacks by Iran and North Korea. These concerns have grown in the wake of North Korea’s successful December 2012 satellite launch and Iran’s development of long-range missiles, argued one U.S. expert. A U.S. participant noted that future stages of U.S. BMD planning would include radars and interceptors in Romania and later Poland, as well as mountings on sea-based Aegis destroyers. A Chinese expert argued that sea-based systems threaten retaliatory capabilities of Beijing and Moscow, by serving as mobile tracking and targeting devices. Phased Adaptive Approach : One of the U.S. experts distinguished between national or homeland BMD to protect the United States and regional or theater BMD to protect U.S. allies and forces stationed abroad. He described the European and Asia-Pacific variants as part of the ongoing Phased Adaptive Approach (PAA). A Chinese and Russian expert both argued that BMD should not be divided into regional and national, since current U.S. planning is global. A U.S. attendee responded that while radars in Turkey and Japan constitute theater defense, they can conduct early warning and tracking for national defense, as with the Army Navy / Transportable Radar Surveillance (AN/TPY-2), but that such systems remain directed at Iran and North Korea.



: A Chinese expert asked whether U.S. BMD systems deployed in the Asia Pacific would serve as national missile defenses and threaten China’s deterrent. A U.S. expert responded that despite U.S. BMD being targeted at North Korea, China’s retaliatory capabilities follow a similar trajectory and might be impacted. He stressed that as China makes strides in survivability—via mobile ICBMs, multiple independently targetable reentry vehicles, submarine launched ballistic missiles, and sophisticated penetration aids—this will mitigate the impact of future U.S. SM-III Block 2B systems, which are not due until 2020 and face budgetary constraints. Mitigating Concerns : One U.S. expert stressed that despite Russian and Chinese concerns, U.S. BMD systems may be adequate for theater missile defense, but are still unable to intercept ICBMs. U.S. theater missile defenses typically fly at 2-3 kilometers per second, while an ICBM would range from 6-7 kilometers per second, he explained. This means that early warning systems would demand territorial or airspace proximity to be able to anticipate a launch and any intercepts would have to be fired ahead of the missile to catch it, resulting in both political and technical obstacles.



Overall Impact