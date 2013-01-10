Crux of Asia Conference

The rise of China and India as major world powers promises to test the established global order in the coming decades. If history is any indication, Beijing, New Delhi, and Washington may all have different visions for this new international system. China and India’s many developmental similarities belie their deep strategic rivalry, which shapes their competing priorities on major global issues. As both states grow, their views on the international system will become increasingly relevant for their relationship, for the United States, and for the world as a whole.



Copies of two new reports were available at the event. Crux of Asia: China, India, and the Emerging Global Order edited by Ashley J. Tellis and Sean Mirski and Opportunities Unbound: Sustaining the Transformation in U.S.-Indian Relations by Ashley J. Tellis.



The South Asia Program is grateful for the MacArthur Foundation’s support of this conference.