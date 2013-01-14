Georgia and Ukraine: Road to Democracy?

Recent developments in Europe’s post-Soviet neighborhood have highlighted the region’s struggling efforts for democratization. In October, Georgia experienced a historic transition of power at the ballot box, while Ukraine held “a step backward” elections and has been widely criticized for regression in its democratic standards.

At a roundtable discussion moderated by Carnegie Europe’s Jan Techau, Carnegie’s Thomas de Waal and Olga Shumylo-Tapiola examined democratization—or the lack thereof—in these two countries and how Western projects to support democracy can be better shaped.

Event Highlights