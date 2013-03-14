Strategic Stability: The Solution, the Problem, or the Cause of Confusion?

The Obama administration has made strategic stability the centerpiece of its nuclear relations with Russia and China and pledged to formulate its nuclear policy around the concept. Yet there exist major disagreements on the meaning of strategic stability and whether it is a sound basis for policy. In the recently published edited volume Strategic Stability: Contending Interpretations, experts argue for and against the value of the concept and for differing interpretations of what it should mean. Carnegie’s James M. Acton and Matthew Rojansky, who both have chapters in the volume, discussed the book’s key conclusions and insights with author and editor Elbridge Colby, research analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses. Thomas Moore, deputy director of the Proliferation Prevention Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, moderated.

Discussion Highlights