Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program hosted the U.S. launch of Transport Beyond Oil: Policy Choices for a Multi-Modal Future (Island Press, 2013).

Seventy percent of the oil America uses each year is consumed by transportation. Any effective strategy to meet U.S. and global climate protection goals therefore requires that oil consumption in the transport sector be significantly reduced. This could be through improved system efficiency, vehicle and fuel efficiency, and fundamental changes in the means of transport used. This discussion gathered leading policy experts in transportation, planning, and development, many of whom contributed to Transport Beyond Oil.