Transport Beyond Oil

Fri. March 22nd, 2013
Washington, DC

Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program hosted the U.S. launch of Transport Beyond Oil: Policy Choices for a Multi-Modal Future (Island Press, 2013). 

Seventy percent of the oil America uses each year is consumed by transportation. Any effective strategy to meet U.S. and global climate protection goals therefore requires that oil consumption in the transport sector be significantly reduced. This could be through improved system efficiency, vehicle and fuel efficiency, and fundamental changes in the means of transport used. This discussion gathered leading policy experts in transportation, planning, and development, many of whom contributed to Transport Beyond Oil.

Heather Boyer

Deborah Gordon

Former Director and Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Gordon was director of Carnegie’s Energy and Climate Program, where her research focuses on oil and climate change issues in North America and globally.

John Renne

Billy Fields

Deron Lovaas

Joanne Potter

Kevin Mills

Tony Hull

David Burwell

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Energy and Climate Program

Burwell focused on the intersection between energy, transportation, and climate issues, as well as policies and practice reforms to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels.

Kevin DeGood