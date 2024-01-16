David Burwell

Before joining Carnegie, he was a principal in the BBG Group, a transportation consulting firm that addresses climate, energy, and sustainable transportation policy with a particular focus on how climate and transportation policies can be better coordinated to promote sustainable development and successful communities. During his career, he served as co-founder and CEO of the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy and as founding co-chair and president of the Surface Transportation Policy Project, a national coalition for reforming transportation policy. A lawyer by training, he also worked for the National Wildlife Federation as director of its Transportation and Infrastructure Program.