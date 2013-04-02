U.S.–Russia Relations: Whither Now?

Despite the “reset” of U.S.-Russian relations during the first Obama administration, tensions seem to be increasing between Moscow and Washington. International observers point to the U.S. Magnitsky Act, new Russian regulations on child adoption by U.S. citizens, or the Syria question as evidence of these tensions. The topic of Russian-American reconciliation was discussed at the Carnegie Moscow Center by a group of former U.S. ambassadors to Moscow, including Thomas Pickering, Jack Matlock, and John Beyrle. Carnegie’s James Collins, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 1997-2001, moderated the discussion. Carnegie Moscow Center’s Natalia Bubnova opened the meeting.

Economic Cooperation Plays the Key Role

While many see the U.S.-Russian relations as critically strain, the economic cooperation is successfully developing, Pickering asserted. Need for Recognition of the Importance of Economic Issues: Economic cooperation between Washington and Moscow has been mutually perceived as an issue of crucial significance, Beyrle said. To emphasize the importance of economic cooperation, former Russian and American ambassadors to Washington and Moscow highlighted it at the top of their joint statement on how to enhance the bilateral cooperation.

Mutual Understanding as Precondition for Tighter Cooperation

Beyrle continued, pointing out that for many, U.S.-Russian relations may be on a downslope. Nevertheless, Moscow and Washington have a number of issues on which they can find a foundation for common understanding. Even while discussing strategic issues such as Syria and nuclear weapons, Russian and American diplomats may find things that they agree on, he concluded. It Is Not Only About Washington and Moscow: Pickering agreed that there is ground for common understanding between Washington and Moscow. He said that the United States and Russia are closer than it may appear on issues such as Iran or the Arab-Israeli conflict. Nevertheless, he explained that in the latter issue, it is not the shape of the agreement that is a problem but rather getting the involved parties to agree on anything.

Further Steps to Foster More Effective U.S.-Russian Cooperation