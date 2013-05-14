North Caucasus Under the Spotlight

Since the Boston Marathon bombings, Russia’s relationship with its Muslim minorities—in particular those from the North Caucasus—has become the focus of intense scrutiny in the West. Ongoing violence between Islamist insurgents and the Russian security forces in the region costs around 700 lives a year. Dagestan in particular, one of the North Caucasus’ most violent areas and a notable center of sectarian struggle and fundamentalist activity, has drawn considerable attention. Carnegie’s Alexey Malashenko, Almut Rochowanski of at the Chechnya Advocacy Network, and Jean-Francois Ratelle, a visiting scholar at Georgetown University, discussed the latest developments in Chechnya and Dagestan and their wider implications. Carnegie’s Thomas de Waal moderated.

Today’s Insurgency

Low Social Mobility: Dagestan continues to suffer from a high youth unemployment rate coupled with limited opportunities to serve in the armed forces, said Ratelle. He argued that the lack of economic and social opportunities plays a much greater role in the insurgency than Chechen spillover or Salafism. Seventy percent of jobs in Chechnya are in the public sector, added Rochowanski.



Dagestan continues to suffer from a high youth unemployment rate coupled with limited opportunities to serve in the armed forces, said Ratelle. He argued that the lack of economic and social opportunities plays a much greater role in the insurgency than Chechen spillover or Salafism. Seventy percent of jobs in Chechnya are in the public sector, added Rochowanski. Ideology: Most insurgents are not initially Islamic extremists. The major causes of joining the insurgency are individual desperation, revenge, and often criminal profit, explained Ratelle. Even though the youth is generally not very religious at first, continued harassment by security forces radicalizes them, he added. In Dagestan, Sharia law is becoming more prevalent, Malashenko pointed out.



Most insurgents are not initially Islamic extremists. The major causes of joining the insurgency are individual desperation, revenge, and often criminal profit, explained Ratelle. Even though the youth is generally not very religious at first, continued harassment by security forces radicalizes them, he added. In Dagestan, Sharia law is becoming more prevalent, Malashenko pointed out. Risk of Terror: There is a high likelihood for more terror both in the North Caucasus and abroad, cautioned Malashenko. Most of the insurgent cells in Dagestan are small units, some with a strong criminal dimension, added Ratelle.

The Transformation of the North Caucasus