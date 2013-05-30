Varieties of Democracy: Global Standards, Local Knowledge

The global diversity of democratic political system continues to pose practical and analytical challenges to policymakers, advocates and researchers. Varieties of Democracy, a collaborative project of fifteen social scientists, seeks to provide a new, comprehensive and analytically rigorous approach to the conceptualization and measurement of democracy around the world. Two of the principal researchers, Michael Coppedge and Staffan Lindberg, from the Varieties of Democracy Project, presented the project’s innovative approach and methodology. International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance's Massimo Tommasoli commented, and Richard Youngs moderated.

Varieties of Democracy Project

Multiple Models of Democracy: Coppedge and Lindberg explained that the starting point of the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) project, initiated in 2012, was the recognition that democracy is a highly complex and multi-faceted concept that cannot be reduced a simple definition or set of indicators. Instead, V-Dem distinguishes between seven core principles of democracy:

Electoral Liberal Majoritarian Consensual Participatory Deliberative Egalitarian

According to the panelists, this approach aims to integrate a multi-dimensional understanding of democratic governance and address the perceived bias of existing democracy indicators in favor of Western liberal democratic models.

Coppedge and Lindberg explained that the starting point of the Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) project, initiated in 2012, was the recognition that democracy is a highly complex and multi-faceted concept that cannot be reduced a simple definition or set of indicators. Instead, V-Dem distinguishes between seven core principles of democracy: According to the panelists, this approach aims to integrate a multi-dimensional understanding of democratic governance and address the perceived bias of existing democracy indicators in favor of Western liberal democratic models.

Breaking Down Democracy : In order to compare democratic institutions and practices across countries, the project focuses on disaggregating different aspects of democracy into multiple lower-level components, subcomponents and highly specific indicators, Coppedge and Lindberg said. The project relies on the ratings of hundreds of country experts that provide assessments based on their respective area of expertise. The data will cover all countries since 1900.



: In order to compare democratic institutions and practices across countries, the project focuses on disaggregating different aspects of democracy into multiple lower-level components, subcomponents and highly specific indicators, Coppedge and Lindberg said. The project relies on the ratings of hundreds of country experts that provide assessments based on their respective area of expertise. The data will cover all countries since 1900. Unique Characteristics : The panelists explained the project’s methodology as well as the unique features of their approach:

Complexity: V-Dem provides a full set of indices for each conception and component of democracy, allowing for multiple definitions and understandings of democracy.

Validity: The comprehensive dataset and methodology will ensure greater validity and precision. V-Dem will provide certainty estimates for any given score.

Transparency: All data will be freely available online in disaggregated form, which will allow researchers and practitioners to examine how different scores were calculated.

: The panelists explained the project’s methodology as well as the unique features of their approach:

Implications and Limitations of the Project