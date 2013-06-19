Approaches to Development Assistance and Collaboration: Perspectives from China, the OECD, and Africa

Despite ongoing global financial woes, China and countries in the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) continue to provide significant amounts of aid to developing countries. At the same time, these countries continue to improve the design, delivery, and implementation of their development assistance, especially in Africa. The changing global development landscape is driving donors to increase collaboration in the provision of development assistance, particularly in the African region where most aid has been focused.

Carnegie-Tsinghua hosted a panel discussion featuring Erik Solheim, chair of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee, as well as senior Chinese and international development experts to explore the changing nature of development assistance. Carnegie-Tsinghua’s Tang Xiaoyang moderated.

Future of International Development Aid in Africa

New Era for Dynamic Donor Collaboration

China’s increasing economic power has fueled its increased level of aid, especially to Africa. However, OECD countries remain important aid donors to the region.

Discussants included: Adrian Ng’asi, Modibo Traore, Naohiro Kitano, Joyce Mapunjo, Mao Xiaojing, Dawit Alemu