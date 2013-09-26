Changing Course: Women in American Society

The Bernard L. Schwartz Program in Competitiveness and Growth Policies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a luncheon discussion focusing on the role of women in the U.S. economy, society, and worldwide.

The discussion marked the publication of Debora L. Spar’s new book Wonder Women: Sex, Power, and the Quest for Perfection.

Spar was joined by David Rothkopf and Susan Esserman to explore the central themes of Spar’s book, where progress has been made, why it has lagged, and what might be done to overcome the remaining obstacles for women.

Ambassador Susan Esserman

Ambassador Susan Esserman is former deputy U.S. trade representative, and is currently a partner at Steptoe & Johnson, where she chairs the International Department.

Debora L. Spar

Debora L. Spar became the seventh president of Barnard College in 2008. She is the author of several books, including Ruling the Waves: Cycles of Invention, Chaos, and Wealth from the Compass to the Internet (Mariner Books, 2001) and The Baby Business: How Money, Science, and Politics Drive the Commerce of Conception (Harvard Business Review Press, 2006).

David Rothkopf

David Rothkopf is the CEO and editor at large of Foreign Policy magazine. He is president and CEO of Garten Rothkopf, an international advisory firm specializing in transformational trends, He is a visiting scholar at Carnegie, where he chairs the Carnegie Economic Strategy Roundtable.