Changing Course: Women in American Society

The Bernard L. Schwartz Program in Competitiveness and Growth Policies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a luncheon discussion focusing on the role of women in the U.S. economy, society, and worldwide.
The discussion marked the publication of Debora L. Spar’s new book Wonder Women: Sex, Power, and the Quest for Perfection.
Spar was joined by David Rothkopf and Susan Esserman to explore the central themes of Spar’s book, where progress has been made, why it has lagged, and what might be done to overcome the remaining obstacles for women.
Ambassador Susan Esserman
Ambassador Susan Esserman is former deputy U.S. trade representative, and is currently a partner at Steptoe & Johnson, where she chairs the International Department.