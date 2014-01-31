United States Joins Push for Transparency in Extractive Industries

The illicit capture of revenues from extractive industries continues to have a significant impact in countries around the world, including as a driver of international security. The Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) provides an important start in countering the so-called resource curse in countries with a will to reform. The United States is now preparing to participate. EITI Chair Clare Short and panelists representing implementing countries, mining companies, and civil society will discuss this and other high profile changes to the transparency regime.

David Burwell

David Burwell is director of the Energy and Climate Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on the intersection between energy, transportation, and climate issues, as well as policies and practice reforms to reduce global dependence on fossil fuels.

Carlos Pascual

Carlos Pascual is the State Department’s special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs. Pascual advises the secretary of state on energy issues, ensuring that energy security is advanced at all levels of U.S. foreign policy.

Clare Short

Clare Short was elected chair of the EITI Board in March 2011. Short was the UK secretary of state for international development (1997–2003) and was the first person to hold this position playing a key role in elevating the UK’s profile and budget for sustainable development and poverty elimination.

Daniel Kaufmann

Daniel Kaufman is president of the Revenue Watch Institute and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Debra Valentine

Debra Valentine is the group executive on legal, external, and regulatory affairs for the Rio Tinto group. She is also a member of the company’s executive committee.

Faith Nwadishi

Faith Nwadishi is the national coordinator for Publish What You Pay. She is also a member of the Nigeria EITI National Stakeholders Working Group, and has been nominated as a full member of the International Board of the EITI.

Gbehzohngar M. Findley

Gbehzohngar M. Findley is president pro tempore of the Senate of Liberia.

Sarah Chayes

Sarah Chayes is a senior associate in the Democracy and Rule of Law Program and the South Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Formerly special adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, she is currently leading a project on the international security risks posed by acute corruption and kleptocracy.