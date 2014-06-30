Bangladesh-India Relations Under Modi

Narendra Modi’s accession as India’s new prime minister raises questions about the future of India-Bangladesh relations. Modi’s predecessor enjoyed a strong relationship with Dhaka, although he did not conclude key agreements on border demarcation and water sharing. The task for both governments is to continue friendly ties and bring the relationship to new heights, but domestic politics in Bangladesh could impact these efforts. Former Bangladeshi foreign secretary Farooq Sobhan offered his unique insight into the future of this important bilateral relationship. Carnegie’s Frederic Grare moderated.

Farooq Sobhan

Farooq Sobhan is president and CEO of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute. Sobhan previously served as executive chairman of Bangladesh’s Board of Investment; special envoy to the prime minister (1997–1999); and foreign secretary (1995–1997). He has also served as ambassador and high commissioner to India, China, Malaysia, and the United Nations.

Frederic Grare

Frederic Grare is senior associate and director of Carnegie’s South Asia Program. He works on India’s Look East policy, on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s regional policies, and on the tension between stability and democratization, including civil-military relations, in Pakistan.