Chinese Energy Security and Geopolitics: The China-Russia Gas Deal and Beyond

In May, China’s National Petroleum Corporation and Russia’s OAO Gazprom signed a $400 billion dollar gas deal with far-reaching implications for geopolitics and global energy markets. Starting in 2018, the agreement for the delivery of 38 billion cubic meters of Natural Gas to China includes the construction of a pipeline that will enhance connectivity in Asia. But given the showdown in Ukraine and China’s aspiration for greater regional influence, politics appeared to be an even more significant factor.

Carnegie–Tsinghua’s Wang Tao hosted a panel of experts from the private sector and academia to discuss the China-Russia gas deal. The panelists discussed the implications for China’s energy security.

Discussion Highlights