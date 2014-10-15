The End of Convergence?

Convergence, the narrowing of the income gap between poor and rich countries, is one of the great stories of our time. However, the 2014 edition of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Perspectives on Global Development report shows that convergence has slowed in recent years, and that productivity in developing countries is not rising rapidly.

Carl J. Dahlman, who oversees the report at the OECD, presented its key findings, and considered what Brazil, Russia, India, China and other large developing countries need to do to achieve the living standards of the most advanced countries. Carnegie’s Uri Dadush acted as a discussant, and Vikram Nehru moderated the conversation.

Carl J. Dahlman

Carl J. Dahlman is head of the Thematic Division and head of Global Development Research at the OECD's Development Centre. He was previously an associate professor at Georgetown University and held several senior research and managerial positions at the World Bank, including serving as their representative in Mexico.

Uri Dadush

Uri Dadush is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously director of Economic Policy, Trade and Global Prospects at the World Bank

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program and an expert on development economics, growth, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia.