Rising Democracies Network Meets in Brazil

Tue. November 4th, 2014
São Paulo, Brazil

In November 2014, Carnegie and the Center for International Relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation co-hosted a two-day meeting of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in São Paulo, Brazil. The meeting convened network members with local experts and officials in the areas of foreign policy and human rights. Their exchange of views focused on the evolution of democracy and human rights in Brazil and on how the country views its relations with other rising democracies. Members worked to identify concrete areas of overlap and potential collaboration in support of human rights and democracy internationally. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner in the meeting.

event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Richard Youngs

Senior Fellow, Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program

Youngs is a senior fellow in the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, based at Carnegie Europe. He works on EU foreign policy and on issues of international democracy.