Rising Democracies Network Meets in Brazil

In November 2014, Carnegie and the Center for International Relations at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation co-hosted a two-day meeting of Carnegie’s Rising Democracies Network in São Paulo, Brazil. The meeting convened network members with local experts and officials in the areas of foreign policy and human rights. Their exchange of views focused on the evolution of democracy and human rights in Brazil and on how the country views its relations with other rising democracies. Members worked to identify concrete areas of overlap and potential collaboration in support of human rights and democracy internationally. The Robert Bosch Stiftung was an active partner in the meeting.

Videos

Photos