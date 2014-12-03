The Outcome of the Iran Talks and the Next Steps

Negotiators from the P5+1 and Iran have agreed to extend the talks on Iran’s nuclear program to June 2015. Many issues are still to be solved, such as establishing a formula for verifiably limiting Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity as well as an acceptable process for relieving sanctions. Still, all parties to the talks have stressed the need to reach a comprehensive agreement.

The Arms Control Association and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a briefing with George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour, Daryl Kimball, and Elizabeth Rosenberg on the extension of the negotiations and next steps. Kelsey Davenport moderated the discussion.

George Perkovich

George Perkovich is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Perkovich’s research focuses on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation, with a concentration on South Asia, Iran, and the problem of justice in the international political economy.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He was previously an analyst with the International Crisis Group, based in Tehran and Washington.

Daryl Kimball

Daryl Kimball is the executive director of the Arms Control Association. Previously the executive director of the Coalition to Reduce Nuclear Dangers, Kimball is a frequent source for reporters and has written and spoken extensively about nuclear arms control, non-proliferation, and weapons production.

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and director of the Energy, Environment and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. Rosenberg previously served as a senior advisor at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where one of her key initiatives was to help oversee the tightening of global sanctions on Iran.

Kelsey Davenport

Kelsey Davenport is the director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association, where she focuses primarily on developments related to the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea and nuclear security issues.