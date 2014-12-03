event

The Outcome of the Iran Talks and the Next Steps

Wed. December 3rd, 2014
Washington, DC

Negotiators from the P5+1 and Iran have agreed to extend the talks on Iran’s nuclear program to June 2015. Many issues are still to be solved, such as establishing a formula for verifiably limiting Iran’s uranium enrichment capacity as well as an acceptable process for relieving sanctions. Still, all parties to the talks have stressed the need to reach a comprehensive agreement.

The Arms Control Association and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a briefing with George Perkovich, Karim Sadjadpour, Daryl Kimball, and Elizabeth Rosenberg on the extension of the negotiations and next steps. Kelsey Davenport moderated the discussion.

event speakers

George Perkovich

Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Senior Fellow

George Perkovich is the Japan Chair for a World Without Nuclear Weapons and a senior fellow in the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Nuclear Policy Program. He works primarily on nuclear deterrence, nonproliferation, and disarmament issues, and is leading a study on nuclear signaling in the 21st century.

Karim Sadjadpour

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he focuses on Iran and U.S. foreign policy toward the Middle East.

Daryl Kimball

Arms Control Association

Daryl Kimball is the executive director of the Arms Control Association. Previously the executive director of the Coalition to Reduce Nuclear Dangers, Kimball is a frequent source for reporters and has written and spoken extensively about nuclear arms control, non-proliferation, and weapons production.

Elizabeth Rosenberg

Elizabeth Rosenberg is a senior fellow and Director of the Energy, Economics and Security Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Kelsey Davenport

Kelsey Davenport is the director for nonproliferation policy at the Arms Control Association, where she focuses primarily on developments related to the nuclear programs in Iran and North Korea and nuclear security issues.