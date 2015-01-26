Roger Cohen in Conversation With Karim Sadjadpour

New York Times columnist Roger Cohen discussed his acclaimed new book The Girl From Human Street (Random House, 2015), a moving memoir of his family’s long struggle with displacement, exile, anti-semitism, and apartheid. In conversation with Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour, Cohen also discussed how these same themes continue to haunt the contemporary Middle East.

Roger Cohen

Roger Cohen writes on foreign affairs for the New York Times, where he has worked since 1990, primarily as Paris correspondent, bureau chief in the Balkans and Berlin, and foreign editor. He is also the author of Hearts Grown Brutal (Random House, 1998) based on his prizewinning coverage of the war in Bosnia.

Karim Sadjadpour

Karim Sadjadpour is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment. He joined Carnegie after four years as the chief Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group based in Washington and Tehran, where he conducted dozens of interviews with senior Iranian officials and hundreds with Iranian intellectuals, clerics, dissidents, paramilitaries, businessmen, students, activists, and youth, among others. Frequently called upon to brief U.S., EU, and Asian officials about Middle Eastern affairs, he regularly testifies before Congress.