The ASEAN Economic Community in 2015: A Progress Report from Japan and the Region

With the end goals of fostering greater economic integration and competitiveness, an ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) is a key pillar of establishing a broader ASEAN community . In 2009, Southeast Asian political leaders accelerated their target date for realizing the AEC to 2015. As the deadline looms, there are competing opinions on what can be accomplished by the end of this year, the AEC’s potential impact, and its near-term priorities.

Yoshifumi Fukunaga provided a progress report on ASEAN economic integration and its future prospects, presenting perspectives from both Southeast Asia and Japan. James Wallar offered comments and James L. Schoff moderated.

Yoshifumi Fukunaga

Yoshifumi Fukunaga is senior policy coordinator at the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia in Jakarta and consulting fellow in Japan’s Research Institute for Economy, Trade and Industry.

James Wallar

James Wallar is senior adviser of international development and program manager of the Leadership in Public Financial Management II project at Nathan Associates. He specializes in trade and investment, macroeconomics, and financial market regulation.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior associate in Carnegie’s Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japanese relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.