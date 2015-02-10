Making Sense of Yemen’s Power Crisis

Houthi advances in Yemen’s capital city of Sana’a and the subsequent resignation of the president and his cabinet have thrown the country into chaos in recent weeks. In this new reality, will Yemen be able to find a balance of power, or will it descend into greater violence and instability? This event will explore the factors driving the Houthis, the current government, the former regime, the Islamist Islah party, and al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula and address how these forces will shape Yemen’s domestic political map going forward.

Carnegie hosted a discussion on Yemen’s political players and the outlook for the country’s future. Carnegie’s Intissar Fakir moderated.

Nasser Arrabyee

Nasser Arrabyee is a Yemeni journalist based in Sana’a and founder and president of Yemen Alaan, a media production company. He is a regular contributor to Sada.

Nadwa Aldawsari

Nadwa Aldawsari is a Yemeni civil society leader and researcher on tribal dynamics in the country. She is also the co-founder and executive director of the Sheba Center for International Development.

Laura Kasinof

Laura Kasinof is a freelance journalist who reported from Yemen from 2009 to 2012. She is the author of Don't Be Afraid of the Bullets: An Accidental War Correspondent in Yemen, about her experiences documenting Yemen’s revolution.

Intissar Fakir

Intissar Fakir is editor in chief of Sada, Carnegie’s online Middle East journal.