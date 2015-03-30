The Influence of Asian Stakeholders in Washington

Heightened global economic integration as well as improvements in communications and transportation have provided global stakeholders with greater influence in political centers such as Washington, DC. The U.S. capital has become a global hub for academics, policymakers, and diplomats from around the world to exchange ideas about global challenges and to vie for influence.



Carnegie–Tsinghua’s Chen Qi will host a discussion with Kent Calder about his recent book, Asia in Washington: A Dynamic Global City. Calder will examine how rising powers in Asia are exercising their economic clout and political influence to impact debates in Washington about global governance and the structure of the international order.

This event is not open to media.

Chen Qi

Chen Qi is a resident scholar at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and vice chair of Tsinghua University’s international relations department. His research interests include U.S.-China relations, global governance, and China’s foreign policy.

Kent Calder

Kent Calder is the director of the Edwin O. Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) at Johns Hopkins University. He formerly taught at Princeton University.

Liu Jiangyong

Liu Jiangyong is a professor in Tsinghua University’s international relations department. He formerly served as a professor and research fellow at the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR).