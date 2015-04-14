event

Strengthening the U.S.-India Partnership: Fostering Innovation and Expanding Healthcare Access Worldwide

Tue. April 14th, 2015
Washington, DC

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conference on how the United States and India can collaborate to create an economic environment and institutional regime that protects innovation. The event reviewed the continuing transformation in bilateral relations, examined the innovative licensing model recently implemented in India by Gilead Sciences, and discussed how the two countries can collaborate to protect their future as innovation societies. Peter Lavoy, National Security Council Senior Director for South Asian Affairs, provided keynote remarks.  

The Carnegie Endowment is grateful for the support of Gilead Sciences in making this event possible.

The U.S.-India Relationship–Past, Present, and Future

How can the history of the U.S.-Indian bilateral relationship enhance understanding of its current status?

William J. Burns, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, introduced the conference. Then Carnegie’s C. Raja Mohan led a panel discussion that focused on the various shared interests of the United States and India, as well as the potential future direction of the relationship and how to avoid obstacles that could prevent better relations. He was joined by Shyam Saran, former foreign secretary of India, and Carnegie’s Ashley J. Tellis.

Exploring the Gilead-India Licensing Partnership Model

The second panel of the conference focused on the details of Gilead’s approach to providing affordable healthcare in India without threatening intellectual property rights. Rajiv Kumar moderated the panel, which featured Gregg H. Alton, James Love, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and Dilip Shah.

The Future of Cooperation on Innovation

How could the Gilead model be applied by other companies, and what policies might foster innovation in the United States and India in different industries?

In the third panel of the conference, Ajay Chhibber, Tarun Das, and V. Kasturi Rangan discussed how the Gilead model could be applied by other companies, and what policies might foster innovation in the United States and India in different industries.

EconomyTradeForeign PolicyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
William J. Burns was president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

A leading analyst of India’s foreign policy, Mohan is also an expert on South Asian security, great-power relations in Asia, and arms control.

Ashley J. Tellis is the Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, specializing in international security and U.S. foreign and defense policy with a special focus on Asia and the Indian subcontinent.

Shyam Saran is a former foreign secretary of India and has served as the prime minister’s special envoy for nuclear affairs and climate change. After leaving government service in 2010, he headed the Research and Information System for Developing Countries, a prestigious think tank focusing on economic issues (2011–2017), and served as chairman of the National Security Advisory Board under the National Security Council (2013–2015).

